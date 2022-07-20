BTS: When Busan Boys Jimin-Jungkook turned seductive on stage; performed on Coming of Age Ceremony and ended with Michael Jackson-esque style [Watch]

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook are pride of Busan. The two BTS members had once turned on their seductive charm on stage while performing on Coming of Age Ceremony by Park Jiyoon. They finished off in Michael Jackson style.