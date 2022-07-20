BTS members Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and RM have their unique charms in real life. However, for a performance BTS switch on their sexy charm anytime. And that's what Jimin aka Park Jimin and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook did for a performance once. Today, BTS ARMY, we will have a look at THE throwback featuring the Busan Boys – Jimin and Jungkook also popular as JiKook. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: The Gray Man star Dhanush opens up about working with Russo Brothers, BTS' V's awkward yet funny moment goes viral and more

Jimin-Jungkook turn seductive on stage

Jimin and Jungkook are two of the youngest members of the most popular boy band BTS. The two of them channel their extremely hot side and grooved on Park Jiyoon's Coming of Age Ceremony. With the hip thrusts and seductive moves, Jimin and Jungkook took over the stage and sent ARMY into a tizzy. The two ended the performance in the Michael Jackson style. Jimin and Jungkook aced the seductive charm as Michael Jackson moves on stage. Let Jimin's sexiness and Jungkook's hot moves send you into a tizzy again, ARMY. Check out the video here:

throwback to when jungkook and jimin performed the coming of age ceremony dance and got everyone shook™ pic.twitter.com/LhuDRuHoyo — ♡⁷ (@parkjiminslips) March 21, 2017

Jimin-Jungkook cover Coming of Age Ceremony Bangtan TV

Chimchim and the Golden Maknae of BTS rehearsed in presence of the rest of the boys. We can see J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok and V aka Kim Taehyung trying to join them. However, they skip it and continue doing their own thing with other BTS members RM (Kim Namjoon) and Jin (Kim Seokjin). Jimin and Jungkook both were very shy while rehearsals. However, looking at the above video, you can notice that there's no shyness on stage. Check out the BTS of Jimin and Jungkook's Coming of Age Ceremony performance here:

BTS appointed as Brand Ambassador for Busan World Expo 2030

BTS aka Bangtan Boys attended their ambassador appointment ceremony for Busan's World Expo 2030 bid. It's a proud moment for not just the boys but also the BTS ARMY. Since Yesterday, Jimin and Jungkook have been trending. Jimin and Jungkook both belong to Busan. ARMYs have been showering JiKook with love. What do you have to say about Jimin and Jungkook's Coming of Age Ceremony performance?