BTS member J-Hope celebrated his 28th birthday a couple of days ago on 18th February. Needless to say, ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as) rang in the K-pop artist's big day with great pomp and vigour all across the globe while the singer-songwriter's fellow band members did everything they could to make his birthday as special as possible. However, the best birthday moment J-Hope has experienced till date probably occurred in 2014, when the rest of his BTS members surprised him with a really emotional video from his parents.
It was a working birthday for J-Hope back in 2014, when a clip suddenly began playing on the projector, with the other BTS members – Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, V – first wishing him a happy birthday, after which his parents popped up, with his father first saying, “Son, it’s your father. You’re doing well, right? I’m really sorry I can’t say a proper ‘Happy Birthday’ on your 21st birthday. I and your mom are thankful to have a son like you. Happy birthday again to our lovely son. Your second mini-album, seeing that you’ve worked hard on it, I’ll be praying that good results will come. Also, over everything else, I hope for you to be in good health. Don’t forget that, if you stay healthy anything could be done. I hope you do well in the future. Once again, happy birthday, my son. My son, I love you. J-Hope, all the best. BTS, all the best.”
Immediately after, J-Hope's mother addressed her son, adding, “Congrats on your 21st birthday. And your new mini-album recently came out. As much as you’ve worked hard on it, I hope for good results. And take care of your health. Though I’m not beside you physically, through this video, I hope it gives you strength. I also hope you could enjoy your birthday. Happy Birthday. Always stay healthy. All the best, BTS.” Watch the throwback video below:
Needless to say, this special message from his parents, situated miles away, and arranged by his fellow BTS members
