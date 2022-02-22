Bangtan Boys aka BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - are like brothers who share a warm bond, tease each other, fight with each other, get angry, cheer each other, help each other and more. So BTS ARMY, today, we will be talking about one of the fights of BTS members Jimin and Jungkook. Yep, the golden maknae and Chimchim had a nasty fight after which the Filter crooner stormed off. However, the two brothers patched things up in K-drama style in the rain. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Justin Bieber tests COVID-19 positive, BTS shrine in Japan, Chrissy Teigen confirms undergoing IVF and more

The incident was shared by Jimin and Jungkook during the BTS Festa 2020. It was Jungkook who reminded Jimin of the incident. Jungkook said that he felt very sorry once after a fight with Jimin Hyung. Baby Mochi was clueless as to what Jungkook was talking about. Bunny Boy had to remind his hyung about the fight. When Jimin remembered what JK was talking about, he burst out laughing. RM, BTS's leader and the others got curious about the fight on a rainy day. Jimin went on to narrate the story.

The Permission To Dance singer said, "We had a fight in the practice studio on a rainy day. After the fight, I got so angry. I told him, 'do whatever you want' and left the room. I walked to our house; it was a 20-minute walk from the studio. Then I got a call from Jungkook saying, 'Jimin, I am so sorry,' to which I stated, 'I said don't call me!" The members couldn't control their laughter upon hearing the dramatic narration. Jimin continued saying. "I told him don't call me. It was 4-5 years ago, isn't it?" Jin reacted to the narration calling it a drama (daily soap opera style fight). He and RM got singing to tease Jimin and Jungkook.

Jimin continued their dramatic reunion and patch-up story with, "I asked, 'where are you?' Then, he said, 'I don't know.' So, I said, 'Tell me where you are and I'll come get you.' He said, 'I don't know where I am!' When Jungkook added that he told Jimin he would get a taxi, the latter resumed, "Yes. So, I was waiting for him in the rain. When Jungkook arrived. I hugged him tightly like in Slam Dunk calling, 'Jungkook!' Jungkook cried a lot that day." Watch the video below:

Aww, these two are such cuties! JiKook shippers, this would be a story that they'll remember forever and even tell their respective kids and grandkids, don't you think?