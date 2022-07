BTS has been on a hiatus for a couple of weeks now. But the content keeps dropping and how! Plus the solo content that's been dropping with their individual schedules, vlogs and what all, BTS ARMY is busy keeping an eye on a lot of things. And but nothing beats the happiness of watching old content when the BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook were together. Today, we will be having a dekko at one such throwback featuring the Bangtan Boys. New ARMY, once Jin asked Taehyung to choose between ARMY and J-Hope. Also Read - In The Soop: Friendcation ep 3 – 5 things to look foward to in Kim Taehyung and Wooga Squad's mini-series ahead

MC Jin's fun game with Taehyung

At an event years ago, Jin was playing MC just for fun. At that time, Taehyung had become popular for his newly released K-Drama Hwarang - The Poet Warrior Youth. He had become friends with the cast members of the show quickly. And since he has always been a social butterfly, he made friends with everyone. So, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's hyungs and Jungkook would tease him a lot. So, Jin asked Taetae to pick between people he knew outside and the band members. And then Jin turned it funnier asking Tae to pick between the bandmates. He asked to pick between Jungkook and J-Hope. V picked Hobi. Jin asked him to pick between Hobi and BANG PD next and Taehyung again picked J-Hope. Lastly, Jin aka Kim Seokjin threw google at Jin and asked him to choose between J-Hope and ARMY. The Yet To Come and Run BTS singer was shocked and surprised. Hobi defended V kinda reprimanding Jin was asking such a question. V who had a towel in his hand threw it at Jin. V didn't pick which meant he cannot live without either J-Hope or ARMY. Watch the goofy video here: Also Read - In The Soop Friendcation: BTS ARMY is tripping over Park Hyungsik 'babying' V aka Kim Taehyung in the second episode [View Tweets]

J-Hope aka the Golden Hyung

Hobi aka the Jack In The Box hitmaker is known as the Golden Hyung of BTS. J-Hope is trending big time in the entertainment news these days. It is a nickname given to him because of his personality. He is an amazing rapper, Dance leader, link between the vocal line and the rap line. He can sing well too. In fact, Hobi earlier aspired to be a singer. J-Hope also has amazing leadership skills. Even RM and Jin agree on that. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's viral shirtless pic, Kim Kardashian confesses undergoing laser treatment and more

Meanwhile, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok is all set to take over the Lollapalooza by storm by performing tomorrow(Asian timezones).