BTS member Jin celebrated his birthday yesterday. The eldest BTS member came live for a short time period and celebrated his birthday with the ARMYs. Another BTS member, Park Jimin aka Jimin was also watching Jin live as The Astronaut singer 'cut' the cake and chatted away with the ARMY. Their interactions reminded us of how close each of the Bangtan Boys really are. And we came across a throwback post when Jin dressed up as Jimin. While it might be taken for Seokjin just messing things up for a joke but reports state that it was a very grave situation indeed. Why did Jin dress up as Jimin during the concert? Read the whole story here:

BTS Jin dressed similarly to Jimin at a concert

Sadly, the BTS group has a lot of saesang fans out there. These fans often dish out threats about life to the Bangtan Boys. There are some nasty trolls as well who often dole out threats online without bothering about the consequences or the effects of those threats. Jimin is one of the members who have been getting a lot of hate and death threats online. It could be by solo saesang fans. And that's what happened years ago.

A saesang fan shared the story of why Kim Seokjin aka Jin and Park Jimin aka Jimin dressed alike at a soundcheck of a BTS concert. It so happened that one of the ARMYs who was present revealed that Jin had copied Jimin's look from head to toe. It was because of the threats that Jimin received. The ARMY was in awe of Jin and wondered what the eldest member was thinking before taking such a step. Koreaboo also reported that other media reports claimed that the person who gave death threats also posted pictures of the seat ticket from the concert online, to show that they were attending the concert.

Jimin addressed threats at a press conference

As per reports, Jimin was quizzed about the incident at a press conference. The Filter and Run BTS hitmaker revealed that he didn't want ARMY to be worried. Jimin went about his performance like usual and didn't show his fears or inner turmoil during the performance. ARMYs were heartbroken with the whole thing.