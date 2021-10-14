Global pop icons, BTS aka Bangtan Boys are very close to each other. Having lived for years together, they septet have become a family. For those not in the know or new to BTS, it is a seven-member group that includes leader- RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). RM, Suga and J-Hope make the rap line of BTS while Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook make for the vocal line. The boys are very close to each other and take care of each other as brothers. And that also means spilling the beans on each other, pulling each others' legs, dishing out random TMIs about band members and more. And that's what happened years ago. Jin happened to be talking about his fellow BTS members. And he went on to talk about V the most handsome man. And his answer will prove that V is indeed the goofiest of the lot. Also Read - BTS: Coldplay's Chris Martin and Will Champion prove their love for the septet after being drawn into needless comparison – here's how

The Epiphany singer revealed that V would be sitting quietly in the dorm and at the next moment he would go like crazy! "I am not kidding, he'll be sitting in the dorm room and suddenly he'll run around going "Ho Ho Ho!" A fan page of BTS shared a video of the same with a compilation of V aka Kim Taehyung's goofy moments. Sure enough, when V gets into his zone, the other members cannot stop but join him. Such is his infectious energy. "He's really weird. He's like a different species," the My Universe singer said. The video was followed by more of Taehyung's goofy antics. He was seems running around on the sets and the staff/member had to call him back. We can see Taehyung sword fighting with the camera using a script.

Later, Jin revealed how Taehyung constantly goofs around in the dorm with Jimin. What next follows is more goofy moments. Check it out here: