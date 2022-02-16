BTS: When Jungkook did an Indian 'murki' in the desi version of Bangtan Boys' Butter – watch

Korean boy band BTS has an excellent fan base in India. Now that they have started singing in English, how about the Bangtan boys trying their hands at Hindi songs. Well, at least we have a demo here! A video of BTS' famous song has gone viral on the internet but with a twist. It has a desi touch to it. Anshuman Sharma who is known to mix music of Hollywood stars to that of Indian created this video giving a desi touch to Butter. He also got Jungkook to do a murki in it. Check it out below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Sophie Turner pregnant with second baby, Tom Holland keen to see Taj Mahal and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuman Sharma (@anshuman.sharma1)

Fans are totally loving this edited video of BTS members and many even stated that this version of Butter should be played at weddings. A comment on it read, "this needs to be played in my wedding lol." Another comment read, "Wow super I loved the desi version off butter ur idea is amazing." Well, the desi version of Butter is indeed entertaining. Also Read - BTS: V, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, SUGA and the boys' love confessions for ARMYs will make you swoon all over again

The music editor has also made other videos with BTS members. Earlier, a video of V singing a Bollywood song had gone viral on social media. A video of Jungkook singing a romantic video had hit the internet too. Watch them below: Also Read - BTS: When Old Town Road singer Lil Nas X chose this member as the hottest among K-pop idols

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuman Sharma (@anshuman.sharma1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuman Sharma (@anshuman.sharma1)

Now fans of BTS in India are desperately waiting for the septet to organise a concernt in the country. Well we all have our fingers crossed.