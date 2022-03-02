BTS ARMY, today, we will be talking about Jungkook and how he once scolded ARMY. The Golden Maknae of BTS is known for his powerful and melodious vocals, love for monochrome outfits, passion for workouts and for being a big-time foodie. Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook is a foodie in real life and can eat about 5 packs of Ramyeon when hungry to the bone. He has some favourites too when it comes to food, drinks. And today, we will be talking about how Jungkook got shocked due to BTS ARMY and went on to scold them. Also Read - BTS: SUGA treats ARMY to a VLive at the start of 'MINMARCH'; fans feel jealous of his pet Holly - here's why

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Most Popular Web Series below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung achieves THIS milestone on Instagram with his latest dump of mirror selfies

It so happened that during a VLIVE, Jungkook had praised a drink brand and also mentioned his favourite flavour of the same. Jungkook shared that he has grown fond of lemon-flavoured kombucha (tea) during an interaction with ARMYs. In his Vlive, he revealed that he was enjoying the drink as it has power and he had heard that it was good. The Permission To Dance singer shared that he was having a couple of packs on a daily basis. And what happened next? Jungkook, couldn't buy more of it than a couple of packs. Also Read - BTS: When Taehyung, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM and J-Hope dished out 'How to Take The Perfect Selfie' tutorial with swag [Video]

ARMYs sold out Jungkook's favourite lemon flavoured tea. He was unable to order more packs and could get only two packs as everything had been sold out. "Aren't you way too fast?" Jungkookie asked ARMYs while pretending to be mad at them. He even pouted to stop himself from laughing but failed. Jungkook was surprised that ARMY would enjoy the drink so much and hence, he flashed his bunny smile, thus, letting them know that he wasn't really mad. Check out the video below:

BTS ARMY is super fast! They will download and shared content shared by BTS members on social media within seconds. And that's not it, be it their merchandise, concert tickets, everything gets sold out within seconds. You name the product, and it's sold out. Last year, several of BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook's outfits from different brands got sold out as ARMYs bought them.