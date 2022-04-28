BTS member Jungkook is one of the most popular members of the worldwide popular K-pop boy band. He is the golden maknae of BTS who became a trainee in his teens and debuted with 6 brothers in his teens itself. Now ARMY, Jungkook has grown a lot and not just physically but also with respect to his nature. Today, we will be having a recap of the time when young Jeon Jungkook was all territorial about his things. So, this incident is brought back as it has been included in their game - BTS Island: In the SEOM. Also Read - Mouni Roy posts a stunning pic with Hrithik Roshan from an ad shoot in Amsterdam; Mrunal Thakur bowled over by their chemistry

BTS ARMY, do you remember the fight between Jungkook and J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok? It happened over a banana. When BTS members - J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook made an appearance on Your Quiz on the Block a couple of years ago, Hobi had went on to narrate an incident about how he fought with Jungkook over a banana. J-Hope revealed that Jungkook once got a banana from an ARMY. JK interrupted saying that it was a fruit basket. Hobi went on saying that he picked up the banana and started eating it. Jungkook suddenly spotted a banana missing and started questioning the members as to who ate it. Well, it seems like the youngest member didn't like sharing things. You know ARMY, how he would joke that he would consider his things to be his and even the other members' things to be his own! Anyway, Jungkook yet again interrupted Hobi and shared his part of the story.

Jungkook revealed that during the early debut days, the gifts that they received from the ARMY were very precious. The Stay Alive hitmaker added that he had got a bunch of fruits which vanished quickly. He confessed that he couldn't stand it and he told the members to stop eating them as they were his. Jungkook revealed that the members were quite offended by it. He recalled J-hope having a banana at that time. Hobi spat the banana out and just threw it at Jungkook. Hobi added that after all these years, reflecting back he felt he was quite immature to do so and hence felt sorry for his action. Check out the videos below:

Meanwhile, BTS ARMY is awaiting Suga and Psy's track That That, BTS's comeback album and more.