BTS is one of the most popular boy bands in the world. From starting out domestically to dominating the world with their music, they have come a really long way. Till now, BTS has released about 9 studio albums (one of which was reissued under a different title), six compilation albums, and six extended plays. BTS songs have been topping charts lately but to tell you the truth, they have so many amazing songs right from their debut days. Now, ARMY you would wonder which song would the members like right? or ever wondered what their favourite song to perform would be? Well, during an interaction with Vanity Fair earlier this year, Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook had revealed his favourite song on which he would like to perform and it had shocked the members. Also Read - OMG! BTS World Official Twitter account is suspended leaving ARMY enraged – deets inside

Talking about the video, it was about how well the members know each other. So while the question was about one member, the rest would be answering the same. And when asked about Jungkook's favourite song to perform on, J-Hope fired away Euphoria and So What. However, the Golden Maknae denied it. Jimin popped On as the members were continuing to discuss the answer. The My Universe crooner was shocked on listening to Jimin's answer and kept mum about the same. He finally confirmed it when everyone asked him if Jimin was correct. Also Read - BTS member V surprises ARMY with a throwback with Jungkook's dog Bam and BTS ARMY is having a meltdown – view tweets

Jungkook revealed that they hadn't got a chance to perform On in front of the ARMY yet and hence he would love to perform it for them. J-Hope asked him to make most of the opportunity. So, Jungkook performed On's hook step right away while the rest of the members - Jin, RM, Suga, J-hope, V and Jimin sang the lyrics. Watch the video here: Also Read - ARMY gets a chance to visit BTS' 'In The SOOP 2' house; shares experience by posting pictures

Meanwhile, on November 27, 28 and December 1 and 2, BTS would be performing in-person in front of the ARMY in LA. will BTS perform on On? Well, we have to wait and see...