BTS: When Jungkook thought ARMY would tease him for his AMAs speech; RM's savage response is lol-worthy

The year 2021 was a year of achievements for K-pop boy band BTS. With Butter and My Universe turning out to be the biggest blockbuster songs, BTS had a great year. They also won many awards. At American Music Awards, BTS won the Artist of the Year award, along with favourite Pop Duo/Group and favourite Pop Song. Their speech at the award function had also gone viral. Especially Jungkook's 'focus-on' speech part had gone viral on social media as ARMY could not stop laughing. He was dragged off by Jin before he could complete his speech. Now a video from the dressing room has hit the internet and Jungkook again has given a moment to laugh hard.

In the video, we see RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jimin preparing for their AMAs performance. They can also be seen rehearsing their speech. All of them can be heard talking about how nervous they get when they have to give speech on stage. And then there is the speech. Post the speech, in the dressing room, Jungkook was then quoted saying, "Fans are going to tease me a ton. ARMY is going to make fun again, what do I do? I wanted to look cool. Getting dragged off at the end." So he then decided to complete his speech backstage. However, RM came with a savage reply. He stated, "Just accept it and go home." Lol. BTS members performed on their famous songs My Universe and Butter at the award function. They were totally a hit!