BTS: When Jungkook threatened to post Jin's 'UGLY' snap on Twitter as the eldest member turned goofy alongside Jimin

BTS ARMY, today's BTS story is about Eat Jin + Chimchim + Kook that is Jin, Jimin and Jungkook wherein the Golden Maknae had threatened to post an UGLY picture of Mr Worlwide Handsome Jin if they didn't let him join their chat...