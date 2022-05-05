BTS ARMY, just last evening two things happened simultaneously. Firstly, SUGA aka Min Yoongi came live and talked about That That and secondly Big Hit Music dropped the title of BTS' upcoming album, Proof. Amazingly stylised with ARMY and BTS logo. Talking about Yoongi's VLive, we thought of bringing a throwback from another VLive conducted years ago. You guys must be missing the Bangtan Boys a lot, don't you? So, today's BTS story is a throwback to Jimin, Jin and Jungkook's one of the iconic VLives that happened in 2016... Also Read - BTS: Jungkook teases SUGA about PSY and his MV That That in the cutest manner; Min Yoongi spills more deets in his VLive

Jimin had come online and named his live Eat Jin. BTS's eldest member Jin aka Kim Seokjin was also present. They had come online after their fan meeting in Japan. Though the title is said Eat Jin, Jimin and Jin didn't have an elaborate menu. Instead, they munched on candies and gum. After a while, Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS aka the Golden Maknae decided to join them. Jimin and Jin were surprised as Jungkook never interrupted other members' Live back then. Jin and Jimin were in a hotel room when Jungkook came ringing the bell. However, Jimin and Jin decided to have some fun. They refused to let Jungkook enter and made him dance and say things to get entry. Poor JK danced to NO, said 'I Love You' thrice, guessed Jimin's height and more. But Jin and Jimin weren't going easy.

Now, it is said that Jungkook though initially shy, has been one of the naughtiest members of BTS. So, to get entry. He threatened to post an ugly picture of Jin. And guess what? You guessed it right! Mr Worldwide Handsome wasn't going to let that happen. He eventually gave in. Watch the video below:

The three members then had a riot of a VLIVE. What was supposed to be Eat Jin live turned into hilarious with Jin, Jungkook and Jimin playing a word/sentences game. Jimin couldn't control his laughter with two of the adorable crackheads with him.