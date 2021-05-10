BTS: When Kim Seokjin aka Jin revealed who among RM, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga he shares the same sense of humour with

The BTS is one of the most popular K-Pop bands in the global market. The band members Jin, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga are also known for their individual skills and singles to their names. Among the BTS members, Kim Seokjin, who is better known by his stage name Jin, is known for various things that often make his fans swoon over him. Apart from being a dancer, singer and songwriter, Jin is also known for his unique sense of humour. But do you know who among the BTS members Jin shares the same sense of humour with. Also Read - BTS: ARMY gives hilarious reactions to Bangtan Boys' question, Are you #SmoothLikeButter? view tweets

Jin is the oldest member of the BTS band. He is often termed as the Joker Guy or other nicknames such as Car Door Guy and Worldwide Handsome. He is known for making everyone laugh with his sense of humour which also earned him a nickname called Worldwide Funny Guy.

During one of their interviews in November 2020, Jin had said, "I'd say these days, Jungkook and RM share the same sense of humor with me. Like, we find it funny even when we just look at each other." To which, RM added that 'he laughs the most with Jin and J-Hope' while Jimin said that nowadays looking at Jin's face cracks him up.

Apart from Dynamite, BTS' most-watched music video is DNA with 1.1 billion views, followed by Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey) and Fake Love. The band owns 28 music videos that have been watched at least 100 million times, according to Big Hit. Seven-member superband BTS was the most streamed Korean artiste and global group last year.

The music video for Dynamite, that topped the Billboard's main singles chart last year, has earned 800 million YouTube views in January this year. The feat came just a month after it earned 700 million views. Upon its release, the music video for the hit song earned 101 million views in just 24 hours, setting a record as the most-watched music video in 24 hours.