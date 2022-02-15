BTS: When Old Town Road singer Lil Nas X chose this member as the hottest among K-pop idols

BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, a septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are considered one of the hottest K-pop bands in the global music industry. They are handsome, sexy and they know to style themselves to look their best. So it didn't come as a surprise when the Old Town Road hitmaker Lil Nas X was asked to choose the hottest member in the BTS group at the Grammy Awards 2020. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope shares a pic with Jimin for the first time after his surgery; ARMY can’t keep calm

For the uninitiated, Lil Nas X and BTS were among the top performers at the Grammy Awards. In fact, BTS became the first K-pop group to perform for the ceremony. They performed on Dynamite as a solo K-pop band the following year. While the two artistes share mutual respect for each other, a video of their rehearsal together got fans excited.

A few weeks later, fans posed a question to Lil Nas X that reads, "who do you think is the hottest BTS member?" To which the rapper/singer replied, "Look they all cute, but [I'm going to] have to go with RM," Lil Nas X said. In fact, RM has featured in the Old Town Road remix, Seoul Town Road.

Meanwhile, Permission to Dance on Stage marked BTS' first stadium concert since the coronavirus pandemic. The popular K-Pop group announced the tour in late September last year. It was also the first live concert since the boy band's 2019 BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself the Final, which was held in Seoul, Korea.