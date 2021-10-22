Global K-pop superstars BTS consists of seven members, RM (Kim Namjoon, also the leader), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jun Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). The boys are very close to each other and are like a family, having grown up together for about 10 years now. They started this journey in the K-pop world in 2013 (debut) and have since come a long, long way. Having lived together, they faced a lot of struggles before rising to prominence as the leading pop boy band in the world. They practically know each other inside out. Bangtan Boys have countless stories and memories to share with the ARMY. And today, we will be talking about one such memory. And this one features BTS' leader and the Golden Maknae. Also Read - BTS POLL VERDICT! Army picks THESE two members from Maknae and Hyung line as the GOOFIEST

It happened during the filming of Bon Voyage season 1 in 2016 when the boys were vacationing in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. The Euphoria hitmaker noticed a group of girls hugging each other at the airport. And he had the cutest reaction to it. On seeing the bond between the girls and the group hug, he said, "I want to be able to hug my friends like that." J-Hope was filming the same and asked him, "Want to hug your friends? What about me?" RM who was also there added that there were four of the BTS members available for a hug right then. And he pulled JK in for a hug. Now, isn't that sweet? It's sweeter as RM is not so expressive when it comes to showing affection. However, him hugging Jungkook proves that he is the kindest leader.

Jungkook has always been fond of Rap Monster. He always highlights the point that RM was his inspiration and reason to join BTS, whenever he gets the chance. There are a lot of Namkook moments of Jungkook admiring his Hyung that has left ARMY shipping them like crazy. How did you like this memory of BTS? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.