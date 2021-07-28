BTS: When RM lost his passport in Sweden and was forced to return home to South Korea, leaving Bon Voyage Season 1shoot midway

BTS leader RM had once his passport while traveling from Sweden to Finland in 2016 for their variety show Bon Voyage season 1. RM along with his BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook was shooting for the show and had to cover Norway, Sweden, and Finland in 10 days.

Throughout the entire trip, the BTS members lost and found several things. Like Jimin forgot his bag on a bus, Suga had forgotten his iPad in the room where they were staying. But, BTS leader RM realized he lost his passport and had to visit the South Korean embassy. After he completed his documentation, he had regrouped with his members for a cruise from Sweden to Finland. But, unfortunately, the production team told the BTS members that RM has to return home. RM was left shocked and he said, "What a bummer," as he did not expect that. RM had then sent his team a video message telling them to have fun.

RM is known for losing things and in 2019, he had confessed he had lost over 33 AirPods. On the work front, BTS has recently released two songs, Butter and Permission to Dance.