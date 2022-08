BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - also known as the Bangtan Boys have been ruling the hearts since 2013, their debut showcase. And those who got to know about the Bangtannies now and are yet to explore their initial days are in for a treat. BTS members have been helluva goofy ever since they started training. And today, we are here with a throwback video of BTS members from the Dark & Wild era. Once, the Bangtan Boys dropped a video on Bangtan TV wherein they turned a corridor into their ramp and flaunted their OTT ramp walk. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Brahmastra goes to Hollywood, Kim Kardashian-Kourtney Kardashian in legal trouble and more

When the Rookie BTS members flaunted OTT ramp walk skills

A year after their debut, the BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - switched on their crazy side and decided to pretend to walk the ramp. It was late in the night, and the boys were in for some mischief and some fun it seems. They turned a corridor of their room into a ramp and pretended to be models and showcased their 'walks'. Of course, each of them went OTT and it's only going to leave the ARMY, laughing out loud. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung gets linked to Blackpink's Jennie yet again after a mirror selfie goes viral

The Bangtan Bomb video begins with Suga aka Min Yoongi. He oozes swag in his walk but it's certainly OTT. The posture he strikes before walking back will make you think whether he really is the calm and cool Yoongi. Up next is Jimin aka Park Jimin. He is like a bratty kid left loose in the park who tries to be a bully but backs off because, Jimin's kiddo, after all. Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung jets off to US for his schedule; ARMY is tripping over his casual yet smart airport look and goofy charm [View Tweets]

After Jimin, it's Jungkook aka the Golden Maknae's turn. It seems someone pushed Jungkook on the ramp forcefully. And now, he has to make it look cool. Jungkook looked like the kid who would brag but it's all just false pretence. Towards the end, JK strikes the spiderman-style pose and it's hilarious. Next, we have is J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok. He's got the style in his walk but later goofs it up with his real personality. J-Hope is the funniest in this one. The fourth member to walk the corridor ramp is V aka Kim Taehyung. And y'all would know how much Taetae loves being extra! His dance before walking back would make you think if he's possessed or something. However, V ends it pretty smoothly.

It's RM's turn to walk the ramp. But instead of walking, he's just jumping around like an overexcited kid in the whole lot who later gets conscious and calms the hell down. Next comes the conjuring X star Jin, walking with the up in the bow pose, in the scariest manner. He falls down and but gets up only to walk in the most threatening manner as though challenging people to laugh. Lastly, they all walk the ramp, we mean, the corridor together. Taehyung, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook are still being extra while Jin turns into a cool kid. Suga seems to be trying to kick off the pain of his joints while RM's still conscious of his ramp walk. Watch the goofy and funny throwback BTS video here:

BTS members are still goofy and Run BTS is proof

It's been nine years since BTS' debut. And though they have considerably matured and evolved as people, they still are childish somewhere. Run BTS has been the proof of the same. ARMY, you'd be glad to have Run BTS back, no?