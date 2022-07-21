BTS: When Suga wished Jungkook good luck while hitting puberty [Watch]

BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - made their debut as Bangtan Seonyeodan aka BTS 9 years ago on 13 June 2013. And since then, every year, the Bangtan Boys have been celebrating their debut anniversary with BTS ARMY, their fans. There are some readily available and some exclusive content such as BTS Festa ARMY ZIP available for them to enjoy. And today, as a part of our BTS throwback, we will be having a dekko at the 5th Festa's ARMY ZIP wherein the BTS members were all dressed as princes. Also Read - BTS, Prabhas, Rajinikanth and more celebs who made headlines due to suicidal and obsessive fans
Suga wished Jungkook on puberty
Suga aka Min Yoongi is one of the eldest members of BTS. Jungkook, on the other hand, is the youngest member of the group. When it was time for the boys to give messages to each other as a part of their shoot for ARMY ZIP for Festa, they all turned goofy and made it a very ROFL affair. They joked and passed confusing comments just for fun. When it was Jungkook aka the Golden Maknae's turn, Suga wished him good luck on hitting puberty. Jungkook got shy after listening to his hyung's comment. He bowed down and laughed over the same. Check out the video here: Also Read - BTS: Here's why J-Hope chose the name Jack In The Box for his solo album; any guesses Army?
Other BTS members’ comments on Jungkook
Talking about the other BTS members’ comments about Jungkook, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung took revenge on him for kissing him on the cheeks. Taetae kissed him on the cheeks back. Jin, on the other hand, playfully joked that should lose his muscles. RM complimented him saying that he really liked his muscles. Jimin said that he looked very young in the photoshoot, so he was very happy. Jungkook usually, towers over him. Hobi said that he really liked his song and someone in the background crooned Magic Shop. RM added to Suga’s puberty comment saying that he will cheer on him. Jungkook couldn’t stop blushing over it. Last but not the least, Suga sang the lines of Magic Shop for him which cracked him up in laughter. Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung shares pictures and videos of his 'present state'; ARMY cannot stop crushing over his beanie and golf skills
Well, everyone knows Jungkook was quite young when he debuted. He was just 15 when he joined the BTS. Jungkook has literally grown up with the rest of the BTS members. He may be their baby, but he is so not the baby anymore.
