Global K-pop stars BTS are creating history with multiple wins at various awards, music singles, performances and more. BTS goes a long way, they have years of struggle behind them and BTS ARMY's support that made them the success that they are today. The boys have countless stories to share with the BTS ARMY too. And sometimes, they spill the beans about the same during interviews or Run BTS episodes or Festa, etc. And today, we are here with one such throwback. This is a throwback featuring V aka Kim Taehyung and Suga aka Min Yoongi.

Popular as Taegi, the two are opposites. While BTS V is outgoing and quirky, Suga is calm and composed. Naturally so, as he belongs to the Hyung line of BTS. Being the second eldest, Suga is always looking out for other members and taking care of them. There are several instances wherein we see Suga and V's cute bond. While Suga doesn't really show affection, V is very affectionate and doesn't mind being clingy too. And once, Suga's heartfelt letter made Taehyung cry his heart out for about 10 minutes straight. Yes, you read that right.

It was during the 2018 Festa with members – RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) – that V revealed about the same. V was asked who inspired him the most. The My Universe singer said every BTS member inspired him. He revealed that a member sent him a heartfelt and lengthy message that moved him a lot. The anticipating BTS members were surprised when V took Suga's name. The rest of the BTS members also got a little jealous over the same and started complaining that Suga didn't send such messages to them. "I was really not expecting it at all. But other than anything else, the last word was something I heard for the first time from him," the Permission To Dance singer continued. Suga interrupted him asking him to stop from continuing, but V revealed that ending phrase which was "I Love you (Saranghae)," that left him in tears. The members all began shouting and expressing their surprise. V added, "I really cried for 10 minutes after reading the message. I cried for 10 minutes, for real."

Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, RM all shared their stories of minimal interaction with Suga. The latter added that he also texted Jungkook that saying that he loves him. Check out the Festa video here:

