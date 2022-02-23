BTS ARMY, today, we bring to you one of the cutest throwbacks! You may be missing Run BTS, right? We thought while we for HYBE to announce the same, let's have a dekko at one of the adorable scenes from Bon Voyage 4. We will be having a dekko at the video wherein BTS V asked for RM's permission to cuddle and sleep during the night. We all know Taetae loves to cuddle and sleep, be it his pillows or his members. So, when the boys went for a trip to New Zealand in the fourth season of Bon Voyage, there came a time when RM and Tae bear had to share a bed. And Taehyung was surprised that he would be sharing a bed with the leader. Also Read - BTS: HYBE makes more than one trillion Korean won in annual sales; here's how the septet contributed to the massive figure

"This is the first time we’re sleeping together ever since we debuted," the Christmas Tree singer told Namjoon. Taehyung carefully slipped in his request saying, "Can I hold you while I sleep?" RM was unsure on how to react to the same and responded saying, "That’s going too far. Let’s respect the distance between us." RM is known to be the serious kind, but V was not going to give up easily, he was persistent and asked, "You do like me, right?" Also Read - BTS: ARMY, missed out on artist made merch? PacSun is here to your rescue; check BTS-themed merchandise

Joonie who likes his space said, "Of course. (They’re two separate things.) But that’s different from sleeping in each other’s arms." J-Hope had been listening to their conversation and was very amused. He chipped, "Why? What’s wrong with holding each other?" V added to it as a final request, "Can I hold your hand, at least?" However, it seems RM is not a cuddler while sleeping. Hobi made the situation lighter by asking V, "What’s this? Are you trying to seduce him?" Check out the video below:

To tell you, Taehyung and RM did sleep on the same bed, but V had to manage without cuddles or even hand-holding. Aww, poor baby! To those wondering which episodes, it's the 6th one, titled, The Brotherly Friendship.