BTS aka Bangtan Boys are in LA, US for their overseas schedule. They recently made an appearance at the American Music Awards (AMAs) 2021 wherein they lifted Artist of the Year, Favourite Duo/Group and Favourite Pop Song. And now, the boys are going to make an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. BTS, that is, RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin/ Baby Mochi), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) share a very good equation with James Corden also popular amongst BTS ARMY as Papa Mochi. As they are about to take over the internet by a storm yet again, here's a throwback to when they played FLINCH on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

James first sent Jin and J-Hope behind the glass panel. RM, the BTS leader revealed that both Jin and J-Hope are the cowards of the group (get scared easily). However, Jin and Hobi's energy said otherwise. RM's words proved true when J-Hope and Jin were shaken up by the balloon attack. Their expressions were just so hilarious. Up next were Golden Maknae and TaeTae. Jungkook was all cheerfully while V was in his own element. When the balloon attacked, JK flinched a little but Taehyung impressed everyone without moving an inch. Not just the BTS members and the audience, but even James Corden was impressed. They checked the AV again to see how controlled the My Universe singer was during the game.

Last but not least, it was RM, Jimin and Suga's turn. James asked them to strike a cool posture. Baby Mochi told Papa Mochi that he wasn't afraid and would ace it. However, the three of them flinched as soon as the balloon hit the glass pane. Watch the hilarious video here:

Now that BTS is returning on The Late Late Show with James Corden, we are super excited to see Baby Mochi and Papa Mochi's reunion.