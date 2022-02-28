Bangtan Boys aka BTS members, RM, Jin Taehyung, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga and J-Hope, make for the goofiest lot. Apart from their amazing talent as musicians and a global pop boy band, BTS is known for their adorable goofy charm. And one of the goofiest members is BTS V aka Kim Taehyung. Be it with his expressions, just with his words or swag of antics, BTS V manages to capture ARMY's hearts. Now, BTS members, RM, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, Taehyung and Jimin love to brag about random stuff and it's all just for fun! So, here's a throwback to the time when Taehyung would brag about getting a car to ARMYs and his actor friend Kim Min-jae, fooling them and revealing that he had been talking about his toy cars. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung's latest pic reminds ARMY of Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na look; fans unable to decide who nailed it better – read tweets

Earlier, Taehyung would goof around with ARMYs and brag about buying cars such as Lamborghini, Mustang and such and later it would be revealed that he had been talking about toy cars. He had also posted on Twitter, it seems. There is also one incident wherein he bragged about getting a car to his friend and actor Kim Min-jae about cars. It so happened that the Permission To Dance and Christmas Tree singer along with Minjae had appeared on Celebrity Bromance with Kim Minjae in 2016. And Minjae had been driving while they spent time together. V, being the goofball that he is, said that he needs to start driving too as he just got a car. Minjae was surprised at first and asked him whether he really bought a car. Taehyung, in all seriousness, said that he had and that it was a toy car. Check out the tweet, re-shared by the ARMY where TaeTae bragged about car collection and the video with Minjae below: Also Read - BTS: Jungkook explores Instagram with a request to satiate his hunger; ARMY goes berserk over his 'cuteness'

THINKING ABOUT HOW FETUS TAEHYUNG USED TO PRANK US WITH HIS TOY CAR CAPTIONING "OPPA BOUGHT A NEW CAR" WHEN IN FACT IT WAS JUST A TOY CAR :'] pic.twitter.com/cuQ0AlB7A4 — ✭KAVS⁷ (@kooksmaniac) February 27, 2022

Taehyung aces the straight face humour like a pro. It often leaves ARMYs in splits of laughter. In other news, Taehyung is back to being a social butterfly after recovering from COVID a couple of days ago. He recently visited Hyundai Card Music Library.