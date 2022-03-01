Bangtan Boys Taehyung, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Suga and RM have taught a lot of things to ARMYs. Apart from healing with music, dance, Korean (Hangul), goofiness, believing in yourself and more, the BTS members have also taught ARMYs to be confident and be in their own skin (read be themselves). Bangtannies also keep dishing out tips and tricks to ARMYs on how they go about doing certain things in everyday life which always leaves the ARMY impressed. And today, we will be having a dekko at a throwback video when BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook dished out a 'How to Take The Perfect Selfie' tutorial. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Jungkook impresses with his footwork in new dance video, Selena Gomez presents Sag Awards barefoot and more

Back in 2017, BTS members made an appearance on the American podcast show hosted by Kevin Manno for 104.3 MyFm Studio. It had been their second time in America. The Boys had visited the Billboards and were giving out interviews when they featured on 104.3 MyFm. And Kevin asked them to share tips to click a perfect selfie. The boys did an amazing job at it but Taehyung, Jin and Jungkook aced it like pros! J-Hope, Jimin and Suga clicked the sweetest selfies, flaunting their best profiles. RM did a trick and clicked a selfie from the TOP angle saying one should also go up. Jin, being the goofball that he is, did the opposite for RM. He went down, that is, he clicked a selfie with a low angle. Jin looks as handsome as ever whichever angle he clicks. Also Read - BTS: When Taehyung fooled Kim Minjae, ARMYs by bragging about getting cars, only to reveal they're toy cars

Jungkook had a trick up his sleeve as well. He clicked a selfie using the volume buttons. When it was Taehyung's time to click a selfie, he opted for a low angle too, but, instead of looking into the camera lens, he looked away from the camera. And it turned out one amazing click. Check out the video here:

Interestingly, ARMYs have always complained about Taehyung not posting selfies and enough pictures on Instagram/Weverse or Twitter. When asked about the same, Taehyung had said that he didn't like the way his selfies would turn out to be. Well, that's not true, Tae Bear, you dish out visually appealing selfies all the time.