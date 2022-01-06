Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have been ruling hearts with their music and charm. However, they are all goofballs in real life. To make each other and often ARMY laugh, the boys would do anything. BTS members vary in their level of goofiness and timing. But boy, when they turn on their goofiness it's PURE ENTERTAINMENT, ENTERTAINMENT and ENTERTAINMENT. ARMY, you may have heard about Bangtan Bombs. So, we have found one such gem of a video featuring the Bangtan Boys. In the video, we see them rehearsing for their melodious song, Just One day. The seven-member Korean act is very particular about the rehearsals. But this once, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung just lost it as they began the rehearsal and it was a 'try not to laugh' challenge for him thereafter. V was left in splits of laughter due to BTS leader, RM. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS’ Jin loses 4 kilos due to COVID-19, Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus and more

Now ARMY, you would know, RM aka Kim Namjoon can be the world's most adorable goofball anytime. His goofy expressions and antics can crack up anyone in a fraction of seconds. And that's what RM did as soon as the rehearsals began. Though it was all in seriousness, RM's direct move towards V seems to have caught him off guard. He was seen trying to control his laughter throughout the rehearsal. Namjoon himself couldn't help but giggle as well. Yet, he kept giving out funny expressions and V who had a clear view of RM and his antics would burst out in laughter on seeing him.

The rest of the members - Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jimin and J-Hope didn't have a clue about it and were aloof. During his verse, while lip-synching, V doubled up on laughter. Following him was RM's verse, his deep bow during the performance sent him laughing again. V was seen hiding his face while laughing. Check out the whole adorable video here:

V is very fond of RM and is one of his biggest cheerleaders. RM dotes on V as well. Their contrasting personalities help them bond better.