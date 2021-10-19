Global K-pop icons Bangtan boys aka BTS are ruling hearts with their amazing music, adorable personalities and the list goes on. Over the years, the septet which includes RM, the leader (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook), has been winning hearts with their music, charm, goofy avatars and more. However, it is their goofiness that ARMY loves the most. Today, we will be talking about one such incident that involved BTS V aka Taehyung. Also Read - BTS: Here's how Kim Taehyung's mom played a prominent role in making V and Jin meet

It so happened that V along with his hyungs and JK was at a fan sign event a couple of years ago. And the My Universe singer was seen interacting with an ARMY. She was showing him stuff and out of the blue, V pretended to be sick. He pretended to have chest pains. And being the method actor that he is, he continued to act for several minutes before the ARMY noticed and got worried. Out of concern ARMY asked him whether he was fine. The Winter Bear singer couldn't hide his smile as he doled out a heart for the ARMY. The gesture sure is romantic and we bet a lot of female fans would have wished to be in that girl's place. Check out the video here:

This is proof that he is not just a sweetheart but also 'the goofball' of BTS. A couple of days ago, we had shared another video that was proof of Taehyung's goofiness. Jin had called him very weird and a different species as he would always goof around on the sets and in the dorm. Jin had revealed that Taehyung would be quiet at one moment and would be the loudest in the next.

