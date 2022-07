BTS fans are loving the In The Soop Friendcation where BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is on a holiday with his besties, Peakboy, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyunsik and Choi Woo Shik. The first episode has got a thumbs up from BTS and fans of these actors/musicians. Here is some interesting trivia. Way back in 2015, there were rumours/gossip that Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo-Shik were a couple. This happened after people misunderstood their friendship, and a kiss which they shared on a variety show. Choi Woo-Shik had played Youngjae in Hwarang, and got critical appreciation for his performance while Seo Joon was unforgettable as Dog Bird. Park Seo Joon is a top KDrama actor with shows like Hwarang, Itaewon Class and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim under his kitty. Also Read - Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and more Bollywood celebs who reacted to Cirkus actor being trolled for his bold avatar



In 2015, for a press con of the show Hogu's Love, Choi Woo Shik said that Park Seo Joon and he were besties. He said he was the love interest of a man on Hogu's Love, which is why people assumed his sexuality. He was quoted as saying, "I am close with Park Seo Joon, and after frequently hanging out with him, people started to spread rumors about us. People ask me if I’m in a relationship with Park Seo Joon, but that’s not the case at all." He clarified that all the assumptions on his sexual orientation are false. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Maldives trip was very expensive; the amount will leave you stunned

On the other hand, Park Seo Joon is in the news for reportedly playing Noh-Varr in the Marvel film. It is known as one of the sexiest comic characters. It seems Noh-Varr is bisexual. He is known as one of the hottest Korean stars and fans are thrilled. Check out the reactions... Also Read - Darlings actress Alia Bhatt opens up about Ranveer Singh being trolled for going nude; says, 'I love him, anything negative...'

Advertisement

So they cast Park Seo Joon as the sexiest male in the Marvel universe. Nailed it. Behold the aura people.#ParkSeoJoon #mcu #kdramatwt pic.twitter.com/68eXtd6bGo — Alchemy of Kdramas (@laurissy92) July 24, 2022

I know #ParkSeoJoon is in a Marvel movie and the GP will soon discover his prime hotness, daddy material. I just wanna lay it out there that I call dibs coz this guy is damn…. I can’t even how ? he is being all organized and cooking and stuff ? pic.twitter.com/HvuTYgil0h — ???Kookiebae ⁷ 아포방포 ??? (@KookieBae26) July 23, 2022

I hope noh-varr and hercules appear in one movie together in the future since they're a couple and we've already seen a gay couple in eternals#TheMarvels #Marvel #MarvelStudios #ParkSeoJoon — 2legit2quit?BoA?SNSD?æspa?GOT the beat?SuJu? (@xoBlooming428xo) July 22, 2022

Wooga Squad is one hot group of besties, and the boys know how to win hearts off screen too. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is the youngest maknae of the group.