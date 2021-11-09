BTS: When V/ Kim Taehyung messed with ARMY's hearts by promising an after-shower picture

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung loves to goof around and make everyone smile/ laugh. He has a unique personality and his goofy charm always wins ARMY's hearts. In fact, J-Hope (Jung Hoseok) once said that BTS is not boring because Taehyung keeps them entertained with his antics and quirks. Having said that, BTS V is also very mischievous. He loves to prank his fellow BTS members and mess around. Here's sharing a throwback to the time when BTS V aka Kim Taehyung messed with BTS ARMY's hearts by promising an after-shower picture. Also Read - BTS ARMY, G.C.F in Tokyo, Helsinki, USA and more – which short by director Jungkook did you love the most? Vote now

This dates back to the initial days of the now-K-pop superstars Bangtan Boys. Back then BTS would be quite active and share pictures and posts on social media for the ARMYs. And it so happened in September 2014, Taehyung took to BTS' official Twitter handle and posted a message. He basically told ARMY that he would be posting an after-shower picture for them. He also asked them whether they were okay with it. "I'm going to upload a picture I took after taking a shower on the way, is it okay? V" read the literal Google translation of the Permission To Dance crooner's tweet. Check out the snapshot of the same below: Also Read - BTS: ARMY goes into a frenzy after Jin’s Yours from Jirisan creates new record – see Twitter reactions

Also Read - BTS: Marvel Eternals' maker Chloe Zhao blushes while mentioning Jimin and Kit Harington's reaction is unmissable - watch video

ARMY was flabbergasted after this tweet and was anticipating a HOT photo of Kim Taehyung, post-shower. However, ARMY was in for the cutest goof-up ever. TaeTae Bear instead, shared a throwback picture of his toddler self. It was indeed an after-shower picture, so Tae Bear did fulfil his promise in his own unique way. The little toddler Taehyung hasn't changed a bit. Check out the tweet here:

By the way, some of the ARMYs are still waiting for Taehyung to share his after shower picture. Meanwhile, the Dynamite singer recently grabbed headlines for his views on Jazz. He shared a link of Bill Crosby and Louis Armstrong's Now You Has Jazz and called it his life. The video instantly went viral and garnered millions of views.