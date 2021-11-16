World K-pop sensations BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan recently picked up four trophies at the EMAs. In case you missed it (though we highly doubt that ARMY), BTS won Best Pop, Best K-pop, Best Group and Biggest Fans (Yay, BTS ARMY) at the 2021 MTV European Music Awards. BTS has had a tremendous journey as a Korean pop artist who dreamt of showcasing their talent on the world stage. Seeing them getting their due recognition has left ARMY jumping in joy and shedding some proud and happy tears for the septet. And amidst this, BTS also completed 8 years of their first-ever award. BTS ARMY won’t have missed it, but for the baby BTS ARMY, the Butter hitmaker group had grabbed their first-ever award on 14 November 2013. They picked the trophy for Rookie of the Year at the MMAs (Melon Music Awards). Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Suga opens up on an unknown story from his life; No Time to Die crosses $700 million at box office and more

When they had debuted in 2013, back in July, before the k-pop boy band had lifted the trophy BTS member and leader had expressed his wish to get the same. “If we get a rookie award, it’ll be a sign that we survived and made it out of all the groups that debuted this year, so we really hope to get that rookie award,” Kim Namjoon had told the Cuvism Magazine. And his wish came true. Check out the precious moment here: Also Read - BTS' Jungkook's meal is so expensive that you can rent a 2BHK apartment in Mumbai's suburbs for his single bite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS UPDATES (@bts_daily.news)

Meanwhile, this year at the Melon Music Awards, BTS has been nominated in 6 categories which include Album of the Year (BE), Song of the Year (Butter), Top 10 Main Prize (Bonsang), Best Male Group, Netizen Popularity Award and Legendary Performance (IDOL 2018 stage). The voting for the same came to an end on 14 November 2021. The main event will be held online this year too state reports. 2021 MMAs will be held on 4th December 2021. Whether BTS will attend the awards or not is not known owing to their hectic schedules. They will be conducting an in-person concert in LA on 27th, 28th November and 1st and 2nd December. Also Read - BTS' Suga REVEALS an unknown chapter from his rookie days and BIGBANG‘s G-Dragon and it will make ARMY emotional and proud

Recently, BTS recorded a special video for the ARMYs thanking them for their continued support and love during the MMAs. They have asked to keep supporting them along their journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS UPDATES (@bts_daily.news)

A little Trivia before you go ARMY, BTS has won about 11 Grand Prize at the MMAs putting them at the top with the most wins followed by Exo, IU and others. And if we have a dekko at their overall award wins at the MMAs, it stands 29 which is again the highest ever by a boy band. Meanwhile, BTS has also been nominated in four categories in AMAs (American Music Awards) including Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song for Butter.