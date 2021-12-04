K-Pop super band BTS have dominated the year 2021 internationally as the septet has topped nine of Billboard's year-end charts for 2021, including the year's top duo/group category. The band's 2020 hit song Dynamite led the year-end Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, while Butter stood atop the Digital Song Sales list. Its fifth studio album BE took the No. 1 title on the top World Albums for 2021. Also Read - BTS: 'Hey Chris, we're rivals right now' says RM as septet and Coldplay get nominated in the same category at GRAMMYS [VIDEO]

Yonhap News Agency quotes Billboard as saying that BTS ranked No. 1 on the lists of Top Artists - Duo/Group, Hot 100 Artists - Duo/Group, Billboard 200 Artists - Duo/Group, Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Artists, Digital Song Sales Artists and World Albums Artists.

"BTS dominates internationally," said Billboard in a posting on its website. "The seven-piece South Korean group is the year's top artist, and has the year's top song, on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. recaps." BTS has gone big in 2021, having three Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers under its belt -- Butter, Permission to Dance and My Universe, a collaborative effort with British rock band Coldplay.

On the other hand, BTS are now officially members of the Guinness World Records 'Hall of Fame' after breaking 23 records in 2021. Their list of accomplishments is truly impressive.

Among the records celebrated by Guinness are: most streamed group on Spotify (16.3 billion), most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours ('Butter', 11.04 million), most Twitter engagements for a music group, most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube (for 'Butter', 3.9 million, which replaced their previous record for 'Dynamite'), most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's digital song sales chart ('Dynamite', 18 weeks), most streamed track on Spotify in first 24 hours ('Butter'), most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours ('Butter', 108,200,000 times), most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert (756,000), most followed music group on Instagram, and most Nickelodeon Kids Choice awards won by a music group, according to Billboard.com.

(With IANS Inputs)