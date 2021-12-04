BTS World Domination: Bangtan boys become the top artist with BUTTER topping Billboard's year-end charts for 2021

Yonhap News Agency quotes Billboard as saying that BTS ranked No. 1 on the lists of Top Artists - Duo/Group, Hot 100 Artists - Duo/Group, Billboard 200 Artists - Duo/Group, Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Artists, Digital Song Sales Artists and World Albums Artists.