All of the Bangtan Boys are in Las Vegas now! Finally, J-Hope was able to join RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook in Las Vegas. And guess what? Even Jungkook's quarantine period is over. Now, BTS ARMY would get to see all seven of them together at the Grammy 2022. Out of the septet, Jin aka Kim Seokjin is not active on social media. He had hand surgery before he had left for Las Vegas a week ago. Jin was seen with a heavily bandaged hand at the Incheon airport and ARMY had been worried about him. Also Read - BTS: From how to impress your crush to a happy ending for Twenty-five Twenty-one: Jungkook's 100 questions AMA session was helluva entertaining

With no update on Jin, ARMYs are missing Mr Worldwide Handsome terribly. They have been trending 'We Miss You Jin' on Twitter. ARMYs have been sending healing messages and wishes to Jin for his speedy recovery. BTS ARMY has been sharing images of Jin with heartfelt messages. One of the ARMYs wrote, "Wherever you are, I just hope you are healthy and happy. I pray for your speedy recovery and wish to see you with boys together soon. Please take care Jinnie and stay safe! We love you so much. BTS ain't BTS without all 7. We Miss You Jin @BTS_twt." Also Read - BTS X Prabhudeva: K-pop band members show off their dance moves on Street Dancer star’s song Muqabla – Watch Video

Another ARMY wrote, "I miss all the randomness you do. Whatever randomness it is, I like it. We will faithfully wait for you until you really recover from your pain." Check more tweets here: Also Read - BTS members RM, Suga, Jimin chill with Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak after Las Vegas Silk Sonic Concert; ARMY goes berserk – read tweets

I really miss you, how are you? I hope it's fine. get enough rest and get well soon ? ? WE MISS YOU JIN #WeLoveYouJin

Wherever you are, I just hope you are healthy and happy. I pray for your speedy recovery and wish to see you with boys together soon. Please take care Jinnie and stay safe! We love you so much. BTS ain't BTS without all 7.

We Miss You Jin?

as usual you are always my favorite human i Miss you

We Miss you jin ?

I miss the laughter of Jin. Will i hear it at the concert. I miss him so much.

WE MISS YOU JIN

BTS will attend the Grammys and will also reportedly perform at the event. The Grammys will take place on 3rd April (4 April morning, IST). RM recently shared a couple of stories on Instagram. He said he was tired! He also shared what seems like his pass for the Grammys. After the Grammys, BTS will be enjoying their stay in Las Vegas and also working hard for the concert that will take place on 8th, 9th and 15th and 16 of April.