Bangtan Boys have begun the year 2022 on a high note. The Golden Disc Awards are happening as you read this and BTS has lifted a lot of trophies. Not just for the Popularity Award but the main prize as well and more. The 36th Golden Disc Awards are happening as you read this and Bangtan Boys have made it huge again. ARMYs are rejoicing that their FAVE has won big again at the Golden Disc Awards 2022. As per Kpop Herald, BTS won the Grand Prize (Daesang), Main Prize (Bonsang) in the digital songs division for the Best Album and Best Song. BTS's BE has got accolades in the Best Album category while Butter has won over the audience to be the Best Song. They also won the Seezn Golden Disc Popularity AWard too. Check out the tweets here:

.@BTS_twt won the honor as the most popular star at the 36th Golden Disc Awards, receiving the highest number of public votes. The mega-stars! ? #BTS pic.twitter.com/gJPm9nLntV — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) January 8, 2022

Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' RM's home leaves Indian ARMY thrilled, Kylie Jenner flaunts baby bump and more

.@BTS_twt's "BE" and @pledis_17's "Attacca" have been honored with the main prizes in the album division at the 36th Golden Disc Awards. A big night for @HYBEOFFICIALtwt! Congrats! ? pic.twitter.com/jjqxczda9A — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) January 8, 2022

.@BTS_twt "Butter" wins a main prize in the digital song division at the 36th Golden Disc Awards! A best album and a best song! Congrats! ?? #BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/BixHkIwsOr — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) January 8, 2022

ARMY who have been supporting and voting for BTS throughout have been rejoicing and celebrating their win. They are congratulating the septet - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) - on their historic win yet again. Check out their tweets below:

[?] Congratulations BTS for winning "Best Digital Song – Bonsang & Best Album" at the 36th Golden Disc Awards!?@BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/BlQBTOWFaU — BTS Updates, Fancafe & Charts (new acc) (@_BTSMoments__) January 8, 2022

Congratulations to BTS for winning Album of the Year (Album Daesang) at the 36th Golden Disc Awards??#BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/YatzGfYeXJ — rarakimchi♡ 라 ? (@svtbangtan_) January 8, 2022

Congratulations BTS “BE” for winning the Album of the Year – DAESANG at the 36th Golden Disc Awards! ?? #BTS #BTSARMY @BTS_twt — Lami⁷ (@armymiyane) January 8, 2022

? Congratulations BTS “BE” for winning the Album of the Year – DAESANG at the 36th Golden Disc Awards! ??#BTS #BTS_twt @BTS_twt — ?????⁷?ᵇᵒʳᵃʰᵃᵉ? (@jeonrieca) January 8, 2022

Other major winners include Aespa, IU, Seventeen, TXT, Enhypen, NCT Dream, NCT 127, Stray Kids, Brave Girls, The Boyz, Jeon Somi, Lim Young Woong to name a few.

BTS has started their year on a very high note. And something tells us, the streak is going to continue. Meanwhile, BTS were supposed to attend the Grammys, however, owing to the postponement of the sam, BTS has skipped their next US schedule. BTS will be holding a concert in Seoul in March 2022, provided the COVID situation doesn't worsen. Recently, RM, Suga and Jin recovered from COVID. It is also said that BTS will be coming up with a new album and that they will be starting a new chapter with it.