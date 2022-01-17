Fans of BTS and their band members Suga and Jungkook have been eagerly waiting for their upcoming single 7 Fates - Chakho, which will mark the debut of the K-Pop kings in the webtoon space. The septet comprising of Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jungkook, Suga and V have successfully managed to entertain the fans with their cartoon avatars. And now HYBE has finally announced the release date of Suga and Jungkook's song and ARMY can't keep calm. Also Read - BTS: Jin delivers strawberry to pregnant sister-in-law; ARMY bowled over by the eldest member's kind heart – view tweets

"#7FATES_CHAKHO Official Soundtrack Revealed for the first time on #WEBTOON

"#7FATES_CHAKHO Official Soundtrack Revealed for the first time on #WEBTOON

2022. 02. 05 11AM KST, 2022. 02. 04 9PM EST Available on all DSPs. 2022. 02. 11 2PM KST, 2022. 02. 11 0AM EST," read the tweet from 7 Fates: Chakho official Instagram page. While Suga is producing it, Jungkook has lent his voice to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7FATES: CHAKHO by HYBE (@7fates_chakho)

The BTS ARMY have been going crazy over the release date of the song. They have been expressing their excitement on social media and flooding the K-Pop group with congratulatory messages.

STAY ALIVE - 7Fates: Chakho OST with Vocals by JUNGKOOK and Produced by SUGA will be available on all streaming platforms on FEBRUARY 11th ~ 2PM KST / 12AM EST! Let's get ready and keep spreading the goals #7FatesOSTGoals — dulcǝ (@screamty) January 17, 2022

stay alive, the official soundtrack for 7 fates: chakho, prod by suga and vocal by jk will be released on feb 11!!?!?!? can't wait?? pic.twitter.com/ITymILsVm3 — Kajal Youniverse?⁷ (@kmohanty99) January 17, 2022

Ya tenemos fecha para el OST de #7FATES_CHAKHO pcantado por #Jungkook y producido por #SUGA, se llama STAY ALIVE No olviden las metas, sale el 5 de feb en webtoon y desde el 11 en todas las plataformas musicales pic.twitter.com/y5mxRIOrOF — Chocolate con Queso | Jungkook prod SUGA (@bangtaniborahae) January 17, 2022

Fans are wondering whom will BTS V romance on the show. Jungkook's character Zeha is a hybrid, so some are thinking if Jooan is the father of Zeha. On the show, Hwaan (Jin) and Cien (SUGA) have sad back stories but Jooan's tale involves the Forbidden love angle. The musician is looking like a million bucks in the teaser. This is what BTS ARMY is speculating on social media.