HYBE, formerly known as BigHit Entertainment, is coming up with a webtoon featuring Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. BTS' webtoon is called 7 Fates: Chakho. BTS' webtoon is releasing on 15th January 2022. Meanwhile, the interviews of BTS members are going to drop today, it seems. We already have the interview of Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook out. The Golden Maknae plays Zeha in 7 Fates: Chakho. In the interview, Jungkook revealed that his character is half human and half beom (tiger). Also Read - BTS: Taekook aka Taehyung and Jungkook's aesthetic visuals together get most stans; ARMY explains why
Jungkook asked ARMYs to look forward to the Webtoon series as it includes high-octane action sequences. The characters, the My Universe singer, revealed will be racing through the Sini-si city. Jungkook also revealed that there were be battle sequences between humans and tigers (beoms) and praised them saying they are spectacular. Talking about his character Zeha, Jungkook said, "Zeha is half-human, half-tiger who was born between a human and a beom. He only finds out after being attacked y a beom so he is shocked." Also Read - BTS: Stray Kids' Bang Chan praises the septet calling them legendary; ARMY boasts about the boys
Furthermore, Jungkook revealed that Beoms have a bounty on their heads. "So, everyone's trying to capture them. He (Zeha) uses his Tiger powers to hunt them but at the same time, no one can find out that he is one himself. So he finds himself in a difficult situation." Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V's lavish $4.55 million apartment is as artistic as Vante with the interiors spelling class and luxury
As soon as the interview was dropped, ARMY went wild. They are loving the fantasy twist that the makers have given to the webtoon. Check out ARMYs reactions here:
Talking about BTS' characters in 7 Fates Chakho, RM's character name is Dogeon, Jin's character name is Hwan, Suga's character name is Cein, J-Hope's character name is Hosu, Jimin's character name is Haru, V aka Taehyung's character name is Jooan. The teaser of 7 Fates Chakho was released two days ago. A couple of months ago, HYBE had announced the project. Digital Comics platform in association with Wattpad and HYBE were bringing these webcomics for ARMYs. Apart from BTS, web novels of TXT and Enhypen will also be released. TXT's webtoon is called TThe Star Seekers, whereas Enphypen's webtoon is called Dark Moon.
