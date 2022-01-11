BTS X 7 Fates - Chakho: Jungkook reveals his character Zeha is half human, half tiger and ARMY is going wild – view tweets

HYBE dropped Jungkook's interview talking about his character Zeha in 7 Fates Chakho. BTS' Jungkook revealed that Zeha is half-human and half-tiger. And BTS ARMY is going over the same.