BTS X 7 Fates - Chakho: Kim Taehyung aka Jooan's tale of Forbidden Love with Tiger sparks off speculations about his love interest – read tweets

BTS fans are eagerly awaiting 7 Fates - Chakho. This is debut of the K-Pop kings in the webtoon space. BTS members today described their characters in short clips. Fans of Jungkook are trending Zeha as he revealed that his character is half-human and half-Beom (Tiger). It sounds damn interesting. Well, the curiosity has now doubled as Kim Taehyung has spoken about his character of Jooan. It seems he is a human who is very caring and compassionate. He falls in love with a Beom in 7 Fates - Chakho. He says his character deals with the consequences of forbidden love. Kim Taehyung spoke about how Jooan finally conquers his emotions to hunt down the monsters. Also Read - BTS leader RM tells Jin to 'LEAVE' during their photoshoot for THIS reason – watch Bangtan Bomb video
Fans are wondering whom will BTS V romance on the show. Jungkook's character Zeha is a hybrid, so some are thinking if Jooan is the father of Zeha. On the show, Hwaan (Jin) and Cien (SUGA) have sad back stories but Jooan's tale involves the Forbidden love angle. The musician is looking like a million bucks in the teaser. This is what BTS ARMY is speculating on social media. Check out the tweets.... Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jungkook's BIG reveal about his 7 Fates Chakho character, Kendall Jenner hits back at troll and more
Well, we can see that ARMY is curious to see this side of BTS members. The last time the members acted opposite actors of the opposite sex were in the Love Yourself Highlights. They did a fab job even then. BTS is on a break right now. The team members are relaxing with their loved ones. They have been nominated for the Grammys for Butter! Also Read - BTS' V's artist-made collection merchandise gets sold within minutes; ARMY demands a RESTOCK – read tweets
