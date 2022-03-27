BTS's Golden Maknae aka Jungkook is an avid K-drama fan. He recently shared a clip while binge-watching Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri starrer Twenty-Five Twenty-One. He also replied to an ARMY that he had been watching Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu and Seol In-ah starrer A Business Proposal. Both the K-dramas are currently very popular and most-talked about. And now, an ARMY had come across an old video of Jungkook in which JK looks similar to Kim Min-kyu's Cha Sung-hoon from A Business Proposal. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS’ V and Jungkook respond to ARMY’s cheesy pick-up lines, Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in her desi avatar at pre-Oscars party and more

Cha Sung-hoon, Min-kyu's character is very handsome and wears glasses. He is secretary to Ahn Hyo-seop Kang Tae-moo, a chaebol and president of Go Food. A video Jungkook from the soundcheck of one of BTS' concerts has been shared by an ARMY and it has been noticed that his look is similar to that of Cha Sung-hoon from A Business Proposal. BTS ARMY is going crazy over Jungkook's geeky look and they are loving the similarities as well. Check out the video below:

cha sunghoon in a business proposal pic.twitter.com/W1uy1rvP24 — koo admirer (@dreamjeons) March 24, 2022

BTS' Jungkook had conducted an AMA session on Instagram during which he had asked ARMY what he should do. When an ARMY replied saying that he should watch A Business Proposal, Jungkook had reverted saying that he had already watched all the episodes that had been released. Director of A Business Proposal, Park Seon-ho, who couldn't stop himself from boasting about the same, took to his Instagram handle and thanked Jungkook for the same. He also mentioned that he shouldn't be too surprised if he gets to hear his name on the show in the future.

"But after seeing Jungkook-nim’s post, I wanted to brag about it, so I took a screenshot and am posting it. Jungkook-nim, I love you. I'm honored. In fact, there’s going to be a line in a future episode of our drama that goes “A handsome man like Jungkook”. Don’t be too surprised (when you see it). We have a scripter who’s an ARMY, and s/he is now the happiest of all that I have seen of him/her. Thanks to Jungkook-nim, I come to learn that s/he is such a kid who can smile with this much brightness. Thank you," the translation of the director's note on Instagram read.