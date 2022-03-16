BTS x AP Dhillon: Jungkook and V's moves to Brown Munde and Kehndi Hundi Si is a treat for all desi Bangtan fans

BTS is a rage all over the world. The Bangtan Boys will be performing on April 3 at the Grammy Awards. They have also been nominated for the Best Pop Track for Butter. The telecast will be live on CBS. BTS' fan base has grown exponentially in the past couple of years. Everyone is hoping that BTS brings home the trophy. Well, the desi Bangtan fans are always steadfast in their support for the boys. They streamed Butter like crazy when the song came out aiding in the phenomenal figures. Desi fans also love to make edits of BTS on Indian songs. We have seen the edits on Pushpa songs and even Dholida of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jimin ready for OST debut, Will Smith talks about infidelity in marriage and more

If there is one singer who is rocking the stage in India right now it is AP Dhillon. The trio of Shinda Kahlon, Gurinder Gill and Dhillon have captured the imagination of all. Their songs Excuses, Brown Munde and the latest Kehndi Hundi Si are a rage. Fans have made edits of Jungkook and V to these songs. Just check them out...

AP Dhillon or Amritpal Singh Dhillon is a craze amongst young people. Amritpal Singh Dhillon is born in Gurdaspur in Punjab and his music is a craze with people in the UK. He works predominantly in the hip-hop genre. BTS is all set to perform at the Grammys followed by four concerts at the Allegiant Stadium in Los Angeles.