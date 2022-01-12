BTS X Blackpink: Lisa Manoban sports sweater from Jungkook's brother’s brand; LizKook shippers SPOT more common interests

Whether BTS and Blackpink are friends is something ARMYBlinks love to speculate on. Though the K-Pop kings have made it clear that fans should not ship them with female idols as it creates 'awkwardness'; YouTube is full of edited videos of Jungkook - Lisa, SUGA - Jisoo, Jungkook - Rose and others. But the biggest ship is that of #LizKook. Fans have found so many similarities between Jungkook and Lisa Manoban. In fact, they were also rumoured to be dating briefly. But there was no statement on the same. Well, shippers are happy as Lisa Manoban was recently seen wearing a sweater and winter cap from the clothing brand owned by Jeon Jungkook's brother Jeon Jung-hyun. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook shares a glimpse of his boxing skills; ARMY in love with his action avatar – watch video

Lisa Manoban is seen in a light blue sweater with a yellow tulip done on it. The brand donned by the rapper -dancer of Blackpink is Graffitionmind. It is owned by none other than Jungkook's brother Jeon Jung-hyun. As we know he has varied business interests in garments and retail real estate. Graffitionmind was launched in 2021 under the registered company Six6uys. Jungkook also got caught in a controversy around Back Door Advertising after some people pointed out that he wore a lavender sweatshirt from his brother's brand. But fans of Lisa and Jungkook were happy to see her in that outfit.

Fans of Lisa and Jungkook also love the fact that the two are super talented maknae, firm believers in destiny and adorable pet owners. Yes, Jungkook and Lisa have Dobermans (Love and Bam) and both of them have not trimmed their ears or tails. After Jungkook shared his boxing video, fans pointed how Lisa also does boxing for her core strength. BTS is expected to make a comeback with a tour and album soon. On the other hand, fans are demanding a comeback of Blackpink from YG Entertainment.