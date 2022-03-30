BTS X Business Proposal: After Jungkook and Sunghoon; ARMYs find similarities between Taehyung and Ahn Hyo Seop's Tae-moo

BTS ARMY and K-Drama addicts cannot stop drawing similarities between BTS members and the cast of Business Proposal. After Jungkook and Sunghoon, ARMYs have seen similarities between Ahn Ho Seop's Kang Tae-Moo.