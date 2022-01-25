BTS X ButtaBomma: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook perfectly match the steps to Allu Arjun’s song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

An old video of BTS members dancing on Allu Arjun's song ButtaBomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has gone viral. Watch the video here...