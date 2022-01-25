starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released in 2020, and the song ButtaBomma from the film had become a rage when the movie had hit the big screens. A lot of people on social media including celebs had made reels on the song. We all know that fans of BTS, who are known as ARMY, make edits where the members of the band, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, dance on Indian songs. A few days ago, the videos of BTS dancing on Pushpa’s songs, Oo Antava, Saami Saami, and Srivalli, had gone viral. Also Read - BTS ARMY, missing the boys? Here are 13 SELCAS of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook for some solace

Now, we have found a video of BTS members dancing on Allu Arjun's song ButtaBomma. Well, the video was uploaded on YouTube in 2020, and it has received more than 3 lakh views. It is a very well-edited video, and Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have perfectly matched the steps to the song. Check out the video below…

A fan commented on the video, "Jungkook whistle perfect." Another fan wrote, "Oh wooow my both favourites together ,I can't believe it !! I am a fan of Allu Arjun, his songs and BTS . I never thought they would come together!!!!!!!!!! I loved it." One more fan wrote, "I can't stop watching this I love it and the song also the dance matches.dude u really edit it so well." Another fan commented, "The Dance That Matches The Super Song."

Meanwhile, ARMY is eagerly waiting for the new album of BTS. The band has a huge fan following, and even a single post by Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook make it to the headlines.

Nowadays, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been in the news because of its Hindi release. The Hindi dubbed version of the movie was slated to hit the big screens, but due to starrer Shehzada, Manish Shah of Goldmine Telefilms decided not to release the movie in theatres. It will now be premiered on Dhinchaak TV.