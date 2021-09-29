The two iconic music groups, British rock band Coldplay and South Korean boy band BTS, recently came together for their first collaboration with a track titled My Universe which released on September 24. After the song was dropped online, Big Hit Music shared the documentary called Coldplay X BTS Inside ‘My Universe’ Documentary on their YouTube channel, BANGTANTV. In the documentary, Jungkook admitted to feeling pressured to record My Universe in front of and was worried that he will mess it up.

The documentary video shows how Chris Martin along with the BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook recorded their single in their maiden collaboration. For the uninitiated, Chris flew all the way to South Korea to record the song in person to add more sincerity to the song.

The video shows how the two popular bands are elated to see each other for the first time and can be seen going to a studio to record their single. As the recording process began, the BTS band members were seen recording their individual parts while Chris Martin looked on. And it was this moment when Jungkook felt some kind of pressure to record his part.

“Feels like when I first debuted. Chris Martin will be directing my performance, and I’m worried I’ll mess up,” Jungkook said in the documentary. Despite being nervous, Chris was impressed by Jungkook's part and praised him. “Please tell JK he’s so impressive,” Chris told Big Hit Music staff. And when Jungkook learnt about it, he yelled, “Thank you!”

Jungkook also went on to share his admiration for Chris Martin saying, "“I saw Chris Martin close his eyes and sing along with such a happy smile. It was a genuine look that came from his heart.”

Chris Martin also returned the favour to the BTS group and said, "I like a lot of BTS’ music, because first it has incredible production, and often very unusual structures and different melodies to the ones I hear. You know, a song like ‘MIC Drop.’ It’s not something we could ever do. So, I admire it because it’s a different skill.”

Coldplay had revealed earlier that there is a list of three upcoming releases that fans should keep an eye on. "Two days until the release of 'My Universe' by Coldplay x BTS -- and we can tell Coldplayers and the ARMY are as excited as we are! Here are some #MYUNIVERSE dates for your diary," their label wrote on their Instagram Stories with a flyer of the important dates.