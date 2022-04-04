BTS is attending the Grammys as you are reading this, ARMY. We know you are in lockdown and want to enjoy every moment of the Bangtannies - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook- having a gala time at Grammy with other distinguished artists. BTS will be performing at the Grammys too (if it's not already done) and we know y'all are very excited about the same, ARMY. This is a cherishable moment for BTS and you guys indeed. And while you guys get to make more amazing memories, we thought of bringing back the memories when BTS performed for the Grammys and SOLO for the first time ever! Also Read - BTS: Worried ARMY misses Worldwide Handsome Jin aka Kim Seokjin; send wishes and messages for his speedy recovery

BTS due to the lockdown induced pandemic had performed at a rooftop building in Yeouido, Seoul, South Korea. BTS members - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) looked dapper in suits, popping colours and doling out electrifying vibes. After all, they performed their first all-English song Dynamite. However, it didn't begin and end on the rooftop. BTS is known for making their performance look visually stunning apart from their striking vocals/rap. And ARMY was super impressed that BTS got to perform in their own country, solo and on their own song. Here, relive it all over again:

This was not BTS' first performance at the Grammys though. They performed in 2020 for the first time and with Lil Nas X on Old Town Road. The boys brought in fun energy, though it was a short segment. Check out BTS X Lil Nas X Old Town Road performance here:

Talking about BTS at Grammy 2022, they are nominated in the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance alongside Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco's Lonely, Coldyplay's High Power, Tony Bennett and 's I Get A Kick Out Of You, and Doja Cat ft. SZA's Kiss Me More.