BTS x James Corden: Jimin's reunion pics with his Papa Mochi will make you smile from ear-to-ear; RM reminds the host about his debatable comment on ARMYs

Well, BTS is coming on The Late Late Show with James Corden. It promises to be a treat for fans. The K-Pop kings also did a concert sidewalk. Yes, they have performed on Butter and Dynamite on the streets of Los Angeles. Fans had gathered to see them along with members of the paparazzi. The boys delivered a knockout performance as ever. If you guys were wondering on what was the equation between Papa Mochi and Baby Mochi, then let us assure you that everything is hunky dory. Jimin and James Corden aka Papa Mochi met up like the old times. In fact, Jimin looks super happy. From getting a piggyback ride on Papa Mochi to James giving a massage to his favourite BTS member, the moments are pure gold. Just check them out here... Also Read - BTS: When Taehyung didn't FLINCH on The Late Late Show with James Corden; leaving members and ARMY super impressed [VIDEO]

Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Priyanka Chopra QUASHES divorce rumours with Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian - Pete Davidson enjoy another date night and more

But fans are not very pleased. They feel James Corden does not deserve to be called Papa Mochi after what he did. However, the news is that RM did raise the issue of the joke on the show. He teased James Corden that he has been in hot water with ARMY. James admitted it and said sorry. Jimin told him that they have accepted his apology and believe in his sincerity. It is obvious that they have forgiven him. After all, BTS and James Corden have always created a riot together. Take a look at how ARMYs reacted to Namjoon... Also Read - Grammy Award Nominations 2022: From BTS in the running for the coveted trophy to the show timing, presenters and more – here's all you need to know

And now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for… Namjoon asks James about ~that~ joke ? #BTSxLateLate pic.twitter.com/9Anrdjz995 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 24, 2021

love is truly stored in namjoon’s attentiveness and care towards army… in bangtan we trust — ?? (@winterbearfiles) November 24, 2021

We all agree that KIM NAMJOON deserves all the love ?? I just love who you are and the way you express yourself, it’s make it feel like everything is fine. LOVE YOU RM ?⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Dianelis Barría ?✨ (@Army_Dian02) November 24, 2021

"HOW ABOUT YOU JAMES? YOU'VE BEEN TO SO SOME WATER WITH THE ARMYs. ARE YOU ALRIGHT?" - Namjoon HE KNOWS HE KNOWS?? — anne⁷ (@mpeachyungs) November 24, 2021

Well, BTS is set to perform at four concerts in Los Angeles' famous SoFi stadium. They won the Best Pop Song, Artist Of The Year and Best Pop Group at the recently concluded American Music Awards 2021.