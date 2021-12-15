Karan Johar's iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has completed 20 years. Each and every character from the movie is still fresh in our minds. We can never forget Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashionista Poo or the dashing Rohan Raichand. Well, our desi BTS fans love to make edits. They can imagine the K-Pop septet in everything ranging from movie trailers to promos of serials and what not. Here is a video made on the superhit song Deewana Hai Dekho from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featuring the much loved duo of TaeKook. As we know, Kim Taehyung and Jungkook have a huge fan following both individually, while TaeKookers love their bond. India has a huge number of #TaeKook stans who find the two damn funny. Also Read - No Dostana 2 without Kartik Aaryan? Karan Johar's Janhvi Kapoor starrer struggles to find male lead

As we know, Hrithik Roshan aka Rohan Raichand had a sporty personality in the film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He was tall and beefy. It matches with Jungkook's image of being this big muscular boy with an innocent heart. On the other hand, Poo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan was the complete diva. While Kim Taehyung is super adorable and goofy, he can be the complete male version of a femme fatale especially when he decks up in Louis Vuitton and Gucci for his shoots. The love for fashion ran deep in Poo as well.

It is a fun video and hope people take it in that sense only. The maknae line of BTS is crazy, goofy and have some of the best dance moves. This is why, desi BTS fans love to place them in Bollywood songs. Of late, we are seeing some fantastic edits like the one of BTS Jin on Kriti Sanon's Main Param Sundari. These are fun to watch and can help you de-stress after a hectic day.

Kim Taehyung has broken records becoming the fastest celeb to touch one million and ten million followers on Instagram. Jungkook is also above 22 million on Insta.