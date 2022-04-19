BTS x KGF 2 fan combines the Bangtan Boys with Yash's iconic dialogue - watch video

BTS fans in India are next level pros when it comes to editing. Yash's KGF 2 is the toast of the Indian film industry right now. Rocking Star Yash has captured the imagination of everyone with his powerful performance. It was only a matter of time before someone would make a BTS edit on Yash and the Bangtan Boys. Well, there is this damn cute one on the now iconic dialogue from the movie, "Powerful people come from powerful places..." We can see a pic of the Bangtan Boys from their debut days when they composed music in a garage. It is a perfect given their meteoric rise. Take a look... Also Read - KGF 2 star Sanjay Dutt announces next movie with his Kaante and Zinda Director Sanjay Gupta – deets inside [EXCLUSIVE]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There is one more of BTS on KGF 2 with Kim Taehyung as Rocky Bhai/Sulthaan. It is quite a well-made one. As we know, BTS fans keep on imagining Jeon Jungkook and Kim Taehyung as characters from mafia movies. There is a deluge of mafia FFs on various platforms. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria and more: 5 divas who are set to become Bollywood bahus just like Alia Bhatt

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yash's KGF 2 has made more than 500 crores in the international and global box office so far. It is second only to Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumblebdore. The film takes off from where Rocky Bhai (Yash) takes over the gold mines of the Kolar Gold Fields. The setting is the rough town of Narachi. Also Read - Thadam remake: Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur opens up on how far her upcoming thriller with Aditya Roy Kapur has progressed [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

BTS has announced comeback on June 10, 2022. The Bangtan Boys made this announcement on the last day of the Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas. While Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, J-Hope and SUGA are back home, RM has stayed back for some more work.