BTS member JHope aka Jung Hoseok is the star attraction of MAMA 2022. He has already bagged the Most Popular Artist Of The Year award. BTS ARMY is rejoicing as Proof as won The Album Of The Year. The album, which is an anthology has got BTS its 69th Daesang. This makes BTS the group with the maximum number of Daesangs in the history of K-Pop music. J-Hope created a stir on the red carpet as he walked in wearing a silk shirt that had a plunging neckline. ARMY went crazy seeing his bare chest. The Jack In The Box singer is supposed to perform in some time.

In his speech, JHope thanked ARMY and said he did not know if he was deserving of the award. He said he took the award with the understanding that he was rewarded for a new challenge. As per @bora_twts, he said, " JITB is really an album that contains all of me as is. It's an album that contains my thoughts that I had while promoting as a team and as j-hope of my team that someday I will show you this."

2022 MAMA: Most Popular Male Artist

?️ ARMY! I thought I should call out ARMY first in the acceptance speech for the first award. Tbh I don’t know if I can accept (deserve) this award. I will humbly and thankfully accept this award with the understanding +pic.twitter.com/tzXSaPIl22 — bora ? (slow) (@bora_twts) November 30, 2022

