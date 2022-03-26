BTS ARMY, today we are here with yet another BTS edit. This time, it's not a BTS X Bollywood but a BTS X Tollywood edit. The most talked-about Tollywood movie right now is SS Rajamouli's RRR which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to name a few. The Telugu-language period action-drama film hit the screens yesterday, 25th March 2022. So, desi BTS ARMY felt inspired and made an edit on one of the popular songs from RRR, Naatu Naatu. Yes, today, we will be having two YouTube short videos of BTS - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), SUGA (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) grooving on Naatu Naatu. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 trailer, RRR box office and more; 5 BIG entertainment updates fans can look forward to over the weekend

So, ARMY made an edit of BTS X Naatu Naatu. We came across two edits that we thought Desi ARMYs must-see! The first one is of Hobi and Suga. It is from their segment together in Permission To Dance. And their vibe fits perfectly in sync with Ram and Taarak's vibe in Naatu Naatu. Sope together are magic! Watch the video here:

Another video that we came across is of all of the seven members. It is an old video wherein the Bangtan Boys' iconic choreographies - Dope. The edit is just fantastic and the vibes are overflowing with swag. ARMY, did you ever imagines BTS' choreographies synching with Bollywood and Tollywood songs ever? It's a sheer delight for the Desi ARMYs to watch these edits. Here's another rendition of BTS X Naatu Naatu:

Meanwhile, RRR has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. It's a SS Rajamouli film which is why the fans are ever so excited. Coming back to BTS, the boys will be attending Grammys in the first week of April. They also have a concert in April's second week (8, 9) and the week after (15, 16).