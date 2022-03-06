BTS X Nadiyon Paar: K-Pop band members dancing to Janhvi Kapoor song is the best treat on her birthday

BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook dancing to Indian songs is nothing new. ARMY loves to create edits where their favourite K-pop band members dance to Bollywood and South songs. In the past few months, we have watched the BTS dance to Pushpa’s songs like Srivalli, Oo Antava, and others. A few weeks ago, a video of them dancing to ’s song Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi had gone viral. Today, it’s ’s 25th birthday, and we came across a video in which Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are dancing to the actress’ song Nadiyon Paar from Roohi. Check out the video below… Also Read - Happy birthday, Janhvi Kapoor: 5 rare pics of the actress with Sridevi, Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor you don’t want to miss

Well, netizens are surprised with this edit. A YouTube user has commented on the video, "I was shocked Literally this choreography matches with every song. You did a great job finding a song whose every line matches with choreography." A netizen wrote, "According to me these steps are much better than the real one." One more commented, "Wowwwwwwww bahut acha kiya h."

We wonder whether Janhvi has watched this version of her song Nadiyon Paar. Roohi was released last year, and it did reasonably well at the box office. It was the first biggie to release in theatres during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, fans of BTS are eagerly waiting for their new song, and ARMY is also excited about their upcoming concerts. Talking about Janhvi, the actress has many interesting films lined up like Good Luck Jerry, Mili, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, and . Reportedly, the actress will also be making her debut down South, but there’s no official announcement about it.