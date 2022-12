BTS x Bollywood is a dream for all fans of Bangtan Boys in India. In the mean time, we can see their edits on almost every chartbuster. From Pushpa's Saami Saami to the latest one being Pathaan's Besharam Rang. The song is a rage getting close to 80 million views. It is also the most controversial song of the year from Bollywood. In the edit, we can see the boys dance on Dynamite choreography. The dance seems to fit on so many Bollywood songs that we have lost count. The best part is the end of the video. Also Read - Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan to Tejasswi Prakash: Celebrities who own luxurious homes in Dubai

Take a look at BTS x Besharam Rang song video

Many religious groups and fringe outfits are protesting against the song in parts of India. They feel the use of a saffron bikini in the song hurts the sentiments of Hindus. As we know, saffron is an important colour in Hindutva ideology. They have burnt effigies of the two stars in places like Indore. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have not directly commented on the matter. But the actor said that social media in a way has exposed the dormant negativity in people.

BTS, the K-Pop band is hailed as the prince of pop in current times. They are compared to the legends The Beatles. Now, the group is planning to regroup in 2025 after they fulfill military obligations. The boys will have to undergo mandatory military training for 18 months. Jin aka Kim Seokjin has left already. It is said that Min Yoongi aka SUGA will serve as social service agent. RM aka Namjoon might go anytime in 2023. This is the hardest time for ARMYs but RM has assured that he will work hard to ensure the return is the swiftest one possible.