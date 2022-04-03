BTS members, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, dancing to Indian songs is nothing new. ARMY makes edits in which K-pop band members are seen dancing to Indian music. In the past few months, we have watched them dancing to songs like Oo Antava, Srivalli, Dholida, and many more songs. Today, it is Prabhudeva’s 49th birthday and he is known for his amazing dance moves. Fans call him ‘God of Dance’ and he is known as the Indian . Also Read - Attack box office collection day 2 early estimate: John Abraham starrer fails to show any growth; RRR massively outperforms it on day 9

Prabhudeva has shown his fantastic dance moves in many songs, but from the movie Hum Se Hai Muqabala is undoubtedly one of his most famous tracks. The song was recreated in the 2020 release , and Prabhudeva once again showed off his amazing dance moves in the song. Well, we came across a video of BTS members dancing to Muqabla, and it is undoubtedly one of the best edits that we have seen. Check out the video below…

Prabhudeva is one of the most multi-talented personalities in the film industry. He is an actor, choreographer, producer, and director. He has won many awards for his choreography in songs including two National Awards for movies, Minsara Kanavu and Lakshya.

Talking about his movies, the actor has many films like Bagheera, Poikkal Kuthirai, and others lined up. His last film as a director was the 2021 release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which starred and in the lead roles. The film had released on Zee5, and it had received mostly negative reviews. While fans love Prabhudeva as an actor, they are always keen to watch him in a dance movie. So, let’s hope that soon we get to watch the actor dancing on the big screen.