BTS x Stranger Things fans make edits of J-Hope's More with the creepy series and they are Lit AF

BTS dance leader, rapper and vocalist J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok has just released his song, More. This is the first from his album Jack In The Box, which is going to come out on July 15, 2022. The rapper's track is old school hip-hop with grunge and rock elements thrown into it. BTS fans were blown away with his acting in the video. Jung Hoseok aka BTS' Hobi also went in for a very funky look. The cover of the album has been co-conceptualised by Brian Donnelly. He is an American pop art icon. J-Hope will be performing the songs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago on July 31, 2022.

Now, BTS fans aka ARMYs have found an unique way to get more visibility amongst music listeners who are not much into BTS or unaware about J-Hope's first solo first. They have made edits on the superhit horror series, merging them from lyrics and verses from More. The song is a huge success already. It has topped iTunes charts in 85 nations. It climbed to the first place in the Billboard Hot Trending Songs in 24 hours. Take a look at some of the edits merging Stranger Things and More by J-Hope.

editor armys hear me out. stranger things just dropped. and MORE just dropped too. the vibe of MORE goes perfectly with stranger things. it's kind of creepy and dark. so use MORE as the audio and make edits for stranger things. it has potential to go viral. spread. — hani⁷ in the box (@itsbtszone) July 2, 2022

GUESS WHAT EDDIE PLAYED ON STRANGER THINGS pic.twitter.com/UKQPuFFdtA — ?zo⁷ in the box (@zoevmintk) July 1, 2022

more by j-hope would save me from vecna pic.twitter.com/mJ1ldePdxf — ⁷ in the box ? (@jjkjeonmakoo) July 1, 2022

Agradecida a quien hizo este edit de Steve x More ?#MoreByjhope#StrangerThingspic.twitter.com/CWZQVduN5r — ᴀʟᴇ⁷ in the box ? D-DAY (@OnlyPath_BTS7) July 2, 2022

J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok also wrote a long letter to fans on Weverse. He said that he felt a sense of personal satisfaction that he could complete the project that he began in the pandemic. BTS is now on a group hiatus. The septet will focus on solo activities before they decide to make a comeback as a group.